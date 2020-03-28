VIDEOS: Go For Virtual 360-Degree Rides on Your Favorite Disney Park Attractions

In need of something a little different to do while stuck inside? A Youtube channel is taking you along on some of the top rides in the Disney parks, from the comfort of your room!

The channel, called Virtual Disney World, has over 70 360-degree videos that can give people a virtual ride on their favorites, including Splash Mountain, Rockin' Roller Coaster, Haunted Mansion, and many more.

Watch all of the videos in the playlist below:





