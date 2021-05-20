VIDEOS: Get Ready For Chuck & Lilli Cooper on THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Sunday

Chuck Cooper and Lilli Cooper are stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances and interviews before their show on Sunday!

Don't miss their show on today, May 23 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

But I Was Cool by Oscar Brown Jr. Starring Chuck and Directed by Lilli!

Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid at the Broadway Villains Party

Lost in the Stars

Never Again by Kelly Clarkson from Broadway Loves Kelly Clarkson

The Bus Aria from Caroline, or Change at Broadway Teachers Workshop

Crazy by Gnarls Barkley

The Begat from Finian's Rainbow

The Wizard and I from Wicked at Broadway Sessions

Chuck's Tony Acceptance Speech for His Role in The Life