VIDEO: Young Stars of THE MUSIC MAN Celebrate Broadway Debuts Outside the Winter Garden Theatre!

Just yesterday, The Music Man kicked off its opening week with a special event including an (un)official Mayoral Proclamation by Mayor George Shinn (Jefferson Mays) and a performance by The Barbershop Quartet (Phillip Boykin, Eddie Korbich, Daniel Torres, Nicholas Ward), all to celebrate the production's 21 Broadway debuts. This event marked the first time any cast members will be seen in costume outside of the theater. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big day!

Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, and also starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, The Music Man Opening Night will take place Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The Winter Garden Theatre housed such history-making productions as Funny Girl, West Side Story, Mame, and many more. The Music Man features the most Broadway debuts of any production in the theatre's 111-year history.

The production is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.