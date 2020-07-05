VIDEO: 'Weird Al' Yankovic Releases New Video For 'The Hamilton Polka' Featuring Clips From HAMILTON

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

'Weird Al' Yankovic has released a new video of his song The Hamilton Polka, set to clips from the filmed production on Disney+.

The Hamilton Polka was first released as part of the Hamildrop series in 2018.

"Here's a video for 'The Hamilton Polka' that I put together using clips from the new "Hamilton" movie (which is streaming right now on Disney+)!" Yankovic wrote in the video's caption. "Huge thanks to Lin-Manuel, Tommy Kail, and the rest of my Ham pals for creating the best thing ever."

Check out the video below!

