VIDEO: 'Weird Al' Yankovic Releases New Video For 'The Hamilton Polka' Featuring Clips From HAMILTON
'Weird Al' Yankovic has released a new video of his song The Hamilton Polka, set to clips from the filmed production on Disney+.
The Hamilton Polka was first released as part of the Hamildrop series in 2018.
"Here's a video for 'The Hamilton Polka' that I put together using clips from the new "Hamilton" movie (which is streaming right now on Disney+)!" Yankovic wrote in the video's caption. "Huge thanks to Lin-Manuel, Tommy Kail, and the rest of my Ham pals for creating the best thing ever."
Check out the video below!
