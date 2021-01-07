VIDEO: Wayne Brady Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in today, January 7 (5:30pm), as he chats with star of stage and screen Wayne Brady, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, January 10 (8pm) and Monday, January 11 (3pm).

Are you a student with a .edu email address? Find out how you have save 40% on tickets!

Multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, singer, dancer, improviser, songwriter and television personality. Best known as the host CBS' Let's Make a Deal, Brady is also a master at improv, which he displays every week on The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? Long an accomplished singer and performer, Brady was named the winner of season two of The Masked Singer and also earned a Grammy nominee for his debut album. Brady is also a talented vocal artist, having voiced roles on series for Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Cartoon Network. Brady has also found success on stage with roles in some of Broadway's biggest shows including Chicago, Kinky Boots and Hamilton.