VIDEO: Watch the UK Tour of SIX Belt Out 'Ex-Wives'!

As SIX prepares to open on Broadway, another sextet is touring the UK. Watch below as the company of the UK tour performs "Ex-Wives" on Blue Peter!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the British musical phenomenon turned global smash hit SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is extending its reign on tour through to Christmas 2021. Since opening in Guildford in October 2019, SIX has sold out at every venue and the nation is demanding more! The extension kicks off with a two week run at Oxford Playhouse on 13 August 2020 and will enjoy new and return visits to venues countrywide including The Lowry, Salford Quays where it will play for a SIX-week Christmas season from 1 December to 10 January 2021. Watch this space for the new cast announcement. Once again, the Queens will be backed by the show's all female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX sees the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. The songs from the show have proved a chart storming sensation: the SIX cast album is the second highest streaming cast recording in the world and surpassed the 100 million mark earlier this month. Ann Boleyn's song 'Don't Lose Ur Head' has been shared over half a billion times on the TIK TOK app.

These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is rebellious red. Think you know the rhyme, think again... Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE!





