VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Fran Kranz's MASS; In Theatres This October

Mass stars Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd.

Sep. 24, 2021  

This October, Mass, a new film by Fran Kranz, comes to theatres.

Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. In Fran Kranz's writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind.

For more information about Mass, visit: https://bleeckerstreetmedia.com/mass

Check out the full trailer below!

