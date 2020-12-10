VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Season 2 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

An all new trailer has been released for the second season of NBC's musical series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist!

In season 2, Zoey is back at work and facing the problem of two handsome friends who both want to be with her.

Watch the trailer below!

Season 2 of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist premieres Tuesday, January 5 at 8/7c on NBC.

The series centers on Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is a special guest star.