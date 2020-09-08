VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga

The film officially releases on October 9.

The official trailer has been released for Yellow Rose, the upcoming film starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga.

Check out the trailer below!

YELLOW ROSE is the timely story of a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a COUNTRY MUSIC performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known.

The film stars Tony Award Nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) in her feature film debut, Tony Award Winner Lea Salonga (Once on this Island, Miss Saigon), Princess Punzalan (Mula Sa Puso), Dale Watson (Friday Night Lights), Gustavo Gomez (The Walking Dead), Libby Villari (Boyhood), and Liam Booth (Ghosts Never Sleep).

Directed by Diane Paragas, the film is written by Paragas, Annie Howell and Celena Cipriaso based on a story by Paragas and Andy Bienen. The film is produced by Paragas, Cecilia R. Mejia, Rey Cuerdo and Orian Williams. Executive Producers are Olivia De Jesus and Karen Elizaga

