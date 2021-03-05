VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher

Click Here for More Articles on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has released an all new music video for the song "I Know I Have a Heart", sung by the show's star, Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Check out the music video below!

The production is still planning for a Summer 2021 opening in the West End.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, a complete reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award-nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit "Killing Eve," with a brand-new score from the Tony Award-winning legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award® winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold-out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 2021.

Tickets are now on sale at www.AndrewLloydWebbersCinderella.com.

Carrie Hope Fletcher has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.