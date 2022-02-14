VIDEO: Watch the Cast of TALL GIRL 2 Perform BYE, BYE BIRDIE

In a new clip from Tall Girl 2, the new sequel to the hit Netflix original film, Jodi, played by Ava Michelle, stars as Kim McAfee in her high school's production of Bye, Bye Birdie.

Watch Michelle and the cast of the film perform "One Boy" and "A Lot of Livin' to Do" in the new clip from the film below!

Tall Girl 2 is now streaming on Netflix. The film also stars Sabrina Carpenter, Steve Zahn, Angela Kinsey, Griffin Gluck, Anjelika Washington, Luke Eisner, and more.

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" - she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.