VIDEO: Watch Tony Nominee Ethan Slater & the Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Perform '(Just A) Simple Sponge' on THE VIEW!

Watch Ethan Slater and the cast of SpongeBob SquarePants THE MUSICAL bring it in a live performance of "(Just A) Simple Sponge" on The View! Check out the appearance below!

SpongeBob SquarePants, now playing at the Palace Theatre, features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. SpongeBob SquarePants features a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

The STAKES are higher than ever as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star and Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton.

Check out the performance below!

