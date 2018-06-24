HEAD OVER HEELS
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HEAD OVER HEELS Take its First Bows on Broadway

Jun. 24, 2018  

The new Broadway musical Head Over Heels began previews yesterday, June 23. The show's official Twitter account posted a video of the cast's first bows. Watch it below!

An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable, Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems.

The principal cast of Head Over Heels features Andrew Durand (Spring Awakening), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Jeremy Kushnier (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Bonnie Milligan(Kinky Boots tour; Broadway debut), Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race"; Broadway debut; the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on Broadway), Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, original cast), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening) and Rachel York(Disaster!).

The Head Over Heels ensemble is Amber Ardolino (Hamilton), Sharon Catherine Brown(Dreamgirls), Yurel Echezarreta (Aladdin), Lisa Finegold (Rock of Ages), Brian Flores(Pippin tour; Broadway debut), Ari Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Tanya Haglund(Chicago tour; Broadway debut), Arica Jackson (Waitress tour; Broadway debut), Gregory Liles (Broadway debut), Gavin Lodge (Annie), Samantha Pollino (Hot Feet), Justin Prescott (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Tanner Ray Wilson (Cats, 2017 revival) and Ricardo Zayas (Hamilton).

