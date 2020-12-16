VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ESTELLA SCROOGE on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Guests will include: David Bryant, Danny Burstein, John Caird, Carolee Carmello, Clifton Duncan, Paul Gordon, Patrick Page, Lauren Patten and Betsy Wolfe.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Estella Scrooge with David Bryant, Danny Burstein, John Caird, Carolee Carmello, Clifton Duncan, Paul Gordon, Patrick Page, Lauren Patten and Betsy Wolfe. Book by John Caird and Paul Gordon, music and lyrics by Gordon and direction by Caird.
A modern day take on Charles Dickens' beloved 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol, Estella Scrooge also wittily incorporates characters and plot lines from Dickens' other great novels, Great Expectations, Little Dorrit and Bleak House, among others.
Estella Scrooge is the first fully-realized musical to be planned, produced and digitally captured entirely during the pandemic. With an innovative approach that combines the best aspects of live theatre and film with cutting-edge technology, Estella Scrooge filmed actors individually in green screen using strict social distancing practices, with hundreds of images, animations and digital environments blended in post-production with the footage of the actors to bring this dazzlingly cinematic musical theatre adventure magically to life.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Covers Taylor Swift's 'Mad Woman'
Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share a cover of Taylor Swift's song, Mad Woman, in honor of Swift's 31st birthday today. Chenoweth was acco...
The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More
The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre’s 102-...