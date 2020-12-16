VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ESTELLA SCROOGE on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Estella Scrooge with David Bryant, Danny Burstein, John Caird, Carolee Carmello, Clifton Duncan, Paul Gordon, Patrick Page, Lauren Patten and Betsy Wolfe. Book by John Caird and Paul Gordon, music and lyrics by Gordon and direction by Caird.

A modern day take on Charles Dickens' beloved 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol, Estella Scrooge also wittily incorporates characters and plot lines from Dickens' other great novels, Great Expectations, Little Dorrit and Bleak House, among others.

Estella Scrooge is the first fully-realized musical to be planned, produced and digitally captured entirely during the pandemic. With an innovative approach that combines the best aspects of live theatre and film with cutting-edge technology, Estella Scrooge filmed actors individually in green screen using strict social distancing practices, with hundreds of images, animations and digital environments blended in post-production with the footage of the actors to bring this dazzlingly cinematic musical theatre adventure magically to life.

