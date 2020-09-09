VIDEO: Watch the Best of Stars in the House
Which episode was YOUR favorite?
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Best of Stars In The House! Join Seth, James and Dr. LaPook to celebrate the 199th Episode with "best of" clips and special guest stars from the last six months.
Since the first show, "Stars in the House" has raised more than $457,340 to benefit The Actors Fund and other charities - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
