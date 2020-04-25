VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek at Episode 11 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

A new sneak peek has dropped for the next episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist!

Famed comedy director Paul Feig guest stars in Sunday's episode as a funeral director trying to help the Clarkes pick out a final resting place for Mitch (Peter Gallagher). However, it quickly becomes clear that making a decision on caskets, burial plots and eulogy haikus will be more complicated than expected.

Watch the video below!

If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is a special guest star.





