VIDEO: Watch a SIDE SHOW Reunion on Stars in the House
Tune in tonight to watch live!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a Daisy and Violet Hilton Reunion with Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley.
Side Show originally opened on Broadway in 1997, starring Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner as the Hilton twins. Telling the story of their rise from circus attractions to famous vaudeville performers during the Great Depression, Side Show brings us the sisters' lifelong search for fortune, romance, and a spot on the stage.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
