VIDEO: Watch a Red Bucket Follies Celebration on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
The yearly event has raised $87.6 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a Red Bucket Follies celebration benefitting Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS.
Since 1989, Red Bucket Follies, and its predecessor Gypsy of the Year, has raised $87.6 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Last year, the six weeks of fundraising raised a remarkable $5,631,888, the second-highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares history.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo Flash: LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns December 5
Performances began on 5 December 2020 for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre with the run - which has been extended twice - no...
The 10 Best New Broadway Holiday Albums of 2020!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday...
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!
Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, 'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,' is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!...
Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More
Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok a...
14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on BBC STRICTLY'S IT TAKES TWO
Killian Donnelly will return as The Phantom when the show re-opens in the West End in June 2021. Donnelly gave a special performance of 'Music of the ...