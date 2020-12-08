VIDEO: Watch a Red Bucket Follies Celebration on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a Red Bucket Follies celebration benefitting Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS.

Since 1989, Red Bucket Follies, and its predecessor Gypsy of the Year, has raised $87.6 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Last year, the six weeks of fundraising raised a remarkable $5,631,888, the second-highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares history.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

