VIDEO: Watch a KATE & ALLIE Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with Kate & Allie Reunion with Susan Saint James, Jane Curtin, Frederick Koehler, Allison Smith, Ari Meyers, and director Bill Persky.
Kate & Allie is an American sitcom television series that aired on CBS from March 19, 1984 to May 22, 1989, starring Susan Saint James and Jane Curtin as two divorced women, both with children, who decide to live together in the same house. The series was created by Sherry Coben.
Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.