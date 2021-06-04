VIDEO: Watch a KATE & ALLIE Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with Kate & Allie Reunion with Susan Saint James, Jane Curtin, Frederick Koehler, Allison Smith, Ari Meyers, and director Bill Persky.

Kate & Allie is an American sitcom television series that aired on CBS from March 19, 1984 to May 22, 1989, starring Susan Saint James and Jane Curtin as two divorced women, both with children, who decide to live together in the same house. The series was created by Sherry Coben.