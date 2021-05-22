Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch a GODSPELL Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Guests will include: Peggy Gordon, Joanne Jonas, Gilmer McCormick, Steve Nathan, Mark Planner, and George Salazar.

May. 22, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Reunion featuring Stephen Schwartz and the players who originated these iconic songs: Peggy Gordon (By My Side, which she also co-wrote), Joanne Jonas (Bless The Lord), Gilmer McCormick (Learn Your Lessons Well), Steve Nathan (who played Jesus), Mark Planner (Original New York production), and George Salazar (Broadway revival).

Godspell is a musical composed by Stephen Schwartz with the book by John-Michael Tebelak. The show opened off-Broadway on May 17, 1971, and has since been produced by multiple touring companies and in many revivals. The 2011 revival played on Broadway from October 13, 2011, through June 24, 2012.

Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.


