VIDEO: Watch a GODSPELL Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Reunion featuring Stephen Schwartz and the players who originated these iconic songs: Peggy Gordon (By My Side, which she also co-wrote), Joanne Jonas (Bless The Lord), Gilmer McCormick (Learn Your Lessons Well), Steve Nathan (who played Jesus), Mark Planner (Original New York production), and George Salazar (Broadway revival).

Godspell is a musical composed by Stephen Schwartz with the book by John-Michael Tebelak. The show opened off-Broadway on May 17, 1971, and has since been produced by multiple touring companies and in many revivals. The 2011 revival played on Broadway from October 13, 2011, through June 24, 2012.