VIDEO: Watch a Documentary Short About the Making of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Featuring Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, and More!

The film arrives on Netflix September 30th.

The Boys in the Band film, based on the Mart Crowley play, will officially arrive on Netflix on September 30.

Check out a documentary short about the making of the film below!

Reprising their roles from the 2018 Broadway production are Matt Bomer (White Collar), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Zachary Quinto (Heroes), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf), Brian Hutchison (Madam Secretary), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Robin de Jesús (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives) will all reprise their roles from the 2018 Broadway production for the Netflix film.

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.

Introducing a first look at THE BOYS IN THE BAND: SOMETHING PERSONAL, a documentary short celebrating 50 years of the late playwright Mart Crowley and his groundbreaking work.



THE BOYS IN THE BAND + THE BOYS IN THE BAND: SOMETHING PERSONAL available 30 September only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/MzMJJhZLie NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 21, 2020

