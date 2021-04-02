VIDEO: Watch a DISASTER! Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with DISASTER Broadway Victims Game Night with Paul Castree, Casey Garvin, JoAnn M. Hunter, Travis Kent, Maggie MacDowell, Jack Plotnick and Catherine Rickafort.

Disaster! is a musical comedy created by Seth Rudetsky, and written by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the songs of the '70s take center stage in this comedic homage to 1970s disaster films. The show debuted at Triad Theatre, now renamed Stage 72, with choreography by Denis Jones and music supervision by Steve Marzullo on January 22, 2012 and ran through March 25 in its first production. The show opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on March 8, 2016, with previews beginning on February 9, 2016.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Thanks to YOU Stars In The House has raised over $750,000 for The Actors Fund and over $203,000 for other organizations including: The Trevor Project, You Gotta Believe, NAACP LDF, Cats4CovidRelief, The Humane Society of New York, Broadway at CBST, Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief, Cancer Support Community, New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall and Bullets to Books (The Jüdische Kulturbund Project).