Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Vanessa Williams & Janai Nelson on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for Vanessa Williams joined by LDF's Associate Director-Counsel Janai Nelson.
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley Calls on Andrew Lloyd Webber to Take Legal Action Against the Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' From CATS at Rallies
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Confirms Repair Works To Her Majesty's Theatre and West End PHANTOM Set
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera is rumoured to be undergoing changes during the lockdown pe... (read more)
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Confirms Repair Works To Her Majesty's Theatre and West End PHANTOM Set
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera is rumoured to be undergoing changes during the lockdown pe... (read more)