VIDEO: Watch Two College-Bound Plays on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Get ready for another Plays in the House: Teen Edition!

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House Teen Edition: Today's theme is "College Bound." Please join us as we present two one Act Plays dealing with young people heading to college: 13 Ways To Screw Up Your College Interview by Ian McWethy and Variations on a Theme by Ed Monk. Starring Simone Clotile, Lex Garcia, Nicole Goldstein, Donovan Rogers. Directed by Jacob Daniel Smith.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

