VIDEO: Watch Tom Hiddleston, Josie Rourke and Deborah Findlay Reunite to Talk CORIOLANUS
Just yesterday, The National Theatre streamed The Donmar Warehouse's production of Coriolanus, starring Tom Hiddleston. You can watch the play through June 11 here.
Hiddleston plays the title role in Shakespeare's searing tragedy of political manipulation and revenge, directed by Josie Rourke (Mary Queen of Scots). When an old adversary threatens Rome, the city calls once more on her hero and defender: Coriolanus. But he has enemies at home too.
The production was filmed live on stage at The Donmar Warehouse, by National Theatre Live, in 2014. The running time is 3 hours with a very short interval. It is subtitled. BBFC rating 12A when released in cinema. Contains scenes featuring occasional gore and staged violence.
Director of the Donmar Warehouse production Coriolanus caught up with cast members Tom Hiddleston and Deborah Findlay to chat dressing room discos, why theatre matters to them, and Tom's quickest ever costume change. Watch the reunion below!
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott W... (read more)
Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)
Amber Riley Responds to Lea Michele Drama With 'I Don't Give a S---. People Are Out Here Dying'
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
NAACP Encourages Moment of Silence Today to Honor George Floyd
NAACP is asking that everyone joins in for a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today, June 4, at 3:45pm.... (read more)
Diane Paulus Responds to Griffin Matthews
Tony-winning director Diane Paulus has released a statement regarding the creative process behind the musical, Witness Uganda.... (read more)