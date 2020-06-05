VIDEO: Watch Tom Hiddleston, Josie Rourke and Deborah Findlay Reunite to Talk CORIOLANUS

Just yesterday, The National Theatre streamed The Donmar Warehouse's production of Coriolanus, starring Tom Hiddleston. You can watch the play through June 11 here.

Hiddleston plays the title role in Shakespeare's searing tragedy of political manipulation and revenge, directed by Josie Rourke (Mary Queen of Scots). When an old adversary threatens Rome, the city calls once more on her hero and defender: Coriolanus. But he has enemies at home too.

The production was filmed live on stage at The Donmar Warehouse, by National Theatre Live, in 2014. The running time is 3 hours with a very short interval. It is subtitled. BBFC rating 12A when released in cinema. Contains scenes featuring occasional gore and staged violence.

Director of the Donmar Warehouse production Coriolanus caught up with cast members Tom Hiddleston and Deborah Findlay to chat dressing room discos, why theatre matters to them, and Tom's quickest ever costume change. Watch the reunion below!

