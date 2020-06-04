VIDEO: Donmar Warehouse's CORIOLANUS, Starring Tom Hiddleston- Watch Today!
Beginning today, The National Theatre is streaming The Donmar Warehouse's production of Coriolanus, starring Tom Hiddleston!
Hiddleston plays the title role in Shakespeare's searing tragedy of political manipulation and revenge, directed by Josie Rourke (Mary Queen of Scots). When an old adversary threatens Rome, the city calls once more on her hero and defender: Coriolanus. But he has enemies at home too.
You can watch The Donmar Warehouse's Coriolanus from 7pm UK time (2pm ET) on Thursday 4 June until 7pm UK time (2pm ET) on Thursday 11 June 2020.
The production was filmed live on stage at The Donmar Warehouse, by National Theatre Live, in 2014. The running time is 3 hours with a very short interval. It is subtitled. BBFC rating 12A when released in cinema. Contains scenes featuring occasional gore and staged violence.
Tune into the stream below!
