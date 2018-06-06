VIDEO: Watch This Epic Promposal On Stage at ANASTASIA

What would you do if your friend took you to a Broadway show and then asked you to prom onstage with the cast? That's just what happened with Victoria and John recently at a performance of Anastasia.

Victoria wanted to prompose to her best friend in the most epic way possible, so she reached out to the team at Anastasia and made it happen!

Did John say yes? Watch the clip below and then watch the full episode on Snapchat by clicking here and scanning the code!

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia comes to Broadway.



From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.



Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You