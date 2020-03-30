VIDEO: Watch The RACHEL UNRAVELED Quarantine Special

They're back for one night only! BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the return of our IndieWire "Project of the Year" nominated web series Rachel Unraveled for a special episode featuring a new, original, quarantine themed song!

Created by, written by, and starring Rachel Ravel and Austin Spero, Rachel Unraveled is a musical comedy web series following the real-life Ravel's outlandish alter-ego, a self-proclaimed star with a lot of heart and no talent, as she strives to make it big in the Big Apple.

Watch the episode below, and while we're stuck at home binge the whole series right here!





