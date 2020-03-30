Rachel Unraveled
Click Here for More Articles on Rachel Unraveled

VIDEO: Watch The RACHEL UNRAVELED Quarantine Special

Article Pixel Mar. 30, 2020  

They're back for one night only! BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the return of our IndieWire "Project of the Year" nominated web series Rachel Unraveled for a special episode featuring a new, original, quarantine themed song!

Created by, written by, and starring Rachel Ravel and Austin Spero, Rachel Unraveled is a musical comedy web series following the real-life Ravel's outlandish alter-ego, a self-proclaimed star with a lot of heart and no talent, as she strives to make it big in the Big Apple.

Watch the episode below, and while we're stuck at home binge the whole series right here!

VIDEO: Watch The RACHEL UNRAVELED Quarantine Special
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on The Broadway Break(down)!
  • Living Room Concerts: Susan Egan Sings CABARET, Well, Kind Of...
  • VIDEO: Watch The RACHEL UNRAVELED Quarantine Special
  • BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- 1/2-Kneeling Position
  • BWW TV: Flashback To The Olivier Awards 2019 With These Amazing Performances!
  • Video Flashback: Randy Rainbow Reads From Patti LuPone's Autobiography