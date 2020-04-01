VIDEO: Watch The 'Leaked' CATS 'Butthole Cut' Trailer
No, there isn't an actual 'butthole cut' of the CATS film, but that hasn't stopped XVP Comedy from making a parody of the trailer visualizing what might have been!
Check out the video below!
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD April 7.
Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper reimagines Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering musical. Starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introducing Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward. With a world-class cast of dancers showcasing styles from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap, this film reimagines the stage musical for a new generation. Y
The film opened on December 20, 2019 and was not a box office success, making $27,166,770 domestically and $47,246,639 internationally.
