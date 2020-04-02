VIDEO: Watch The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Perform in Greece

Odyssey presents the extraordinary musicians of the The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in a special broadcast across iconic settings like the Ancient Amphitheater of Larissa, the historic Church of the Taxiarchon in Pelion, and the newly opened Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.

Take a virtual journey to the classical world, enjoying the musical works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Bach, Debussy, Ravel, and Greek-American composer George Tsontakis from wherever you are in the world!

Watch the full video below!

This video is part of Lincoln Center's #LincolnCenterAtHome series, a new initiative to maintain vital connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining the arts community around the world in taking our work online, as of this morning, LincolnCenter.org has transformed into a new gateway to the performing arts: Lincoln Center at Home.





