VIDEO: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Gold' From CAMILLE CLAUDEL
Camille Claudel was set to open at Signature Theatre this week, but has been put on hold due to the current health crisis. Teal Wicks snuck onto the stage of the empty theater to belt out her finale song from the show "Gold".
Take a look at the video below!
We were supposed to open Camille Claudel at @sigtheatre this week Since she's put in hold for now- this is the closest I got to performing in this beautiful space. Before I packed up and headed back home to NYC, snuck into the stage and just belted out my finale song from the show "Gold". I just wanted one last chance to fill that theater with sound. So #tbt to the last time I was on a stage, singing for no one but me and the ghosts. #camilleclaudel #sigfam #sigcamille #frankwildhorn #newmusical
Teal Wicks (Broadway's The Cher Show, Wicked) and Hugh Panaro (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, Side Show) are set to star as Camille Claudel and Auguste Rodin in Signature Theatre's world premiere production of Camille Claudel with book and lyrics by Nan Knighton (Broadway's The Scarlet Pimpernel) and music by Frank Wildhorn (Broadway's Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel).
Turn-of-the-century French sculptor Camille Claudel was a groundbreaking artist and a revolutionary free-thinker - but her entire life was determined by the people around her, from her passionate and tumultuous love affair with Auguste Rodin to her unsupportive mother to the gender-based censorship of her work.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
