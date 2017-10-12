VIDEO: Watch THE MUNY's 100th Season Announcement Live on BroadwayWorld!

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

BroadwayWorld is live streaming The Muny's historic 100th Season Announcement event! Tune in to watch live!

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 100 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre.

For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

