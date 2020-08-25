VIDEO: Watch Sugan Egan, Terrence Mann & More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
Beauties and a beast reunite on tonight's episode!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with Beauties and a Beast, featuring Andréa Burns, Kerry Butler, Susan Egan and Terrence Mann.
Beauty and the Beast officially opened on Broadway on April 18, 1994 and played at the Palace Theatre for the first five years of its run. The production transferred to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 11, 1999. Beauty and the Beast played a remarkable 13 year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
