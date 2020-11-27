VIDEO: Watch Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden Duet from Afar!

Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden have given us all something to be thankful for this fall. The duo has been releasing a series of music videos to coincide with the release of their new album 'Together... at a Distance'.

Miss the releases? Below we've collected all of their stunning duets so far!

"Heather on the Hill":

"Take Me As I Am": "One Kiss/Lover Come Back To Me": "Too Much in Love to Care": "You Are Love": "Stranger in Paradise":

Sierra Boggess is an Olivier nominated actress, best known world-wide not for re-inventing the coveted role of 'Christine Daae' in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Her additional Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, The Phantom of The Opera, and School of Rock. Boggess' Off-Broadway credits include Love, Loss, and What I Wore and Music in the Air, alongside Kristin Chenoweth, for New York City Center's Encores! Series. In the West End, Boggess has appeared as Fantine in Les Miserables and originated the role of Christine Daae in Love Never Dies, the critically acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, receiving an Olivier Award Nomination for her performance.

Sierra starred as Cinderella in the Hollywood Bowl production of Into the Woods. Prior to that she starred as Danielle DeBarbarac in the new musical, Ever After at the Alliance Theatre as well as starring in the world premiere of the new play The Age of Innocence at Hartford Stage.

Julian Ovenden, who recently appeared on DOWNTON ABBEY, has starred in the West End in MARGUERITE, GRAND HOTEL and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, as well as the first run of FINDING NEVERLAND in London. The actor has also taken the stage on Broadway in BUTLEY and off-Broadway in DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY.

