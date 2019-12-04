VIDEO: Watch Rockettes React to Famous Movie Dances on TODAY SHOW!

Two members from the Radio City Rockettes review dance scenes from Christmas movies, including "Mean Girls" and "Elf".

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

The Christmas Spectacular will run from November 8 - January 5 at Radio City Music Hall. The finale, "Christmas Lights," begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene, which has been performed as part of the Christmas Spectacular since its inception in 1933.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off. The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of The Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You