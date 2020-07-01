VIDEO: Watch Richard Nelson's Apple Family in AND SO WE COME FORTH- Live at 7:30pm

Apple Family Productions has announced the world premiere of AND SO WE COME FORTH: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom, the latest play in the Rhinebeck Panorama, written and directed by Tony Award winner Richard Nelson, on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The play, written by Nelson from his home in Rhinebeck, New York, will be available to watch for free on YouTube and also at www.theapplefamilyplays.com and will continue for eight weeks.

The Apple Family, a dramatic series of plays which first appeared 10 years ago, returned last April with the premiere of a play written especially for Zoom, What Do We Need to Talk About? Now this second Zoom play, And So We Come Forth is set in early July 2020, amidst massive protests against injustice and racism in our country, as well as the anxious easing of a worldwide lockdown. Over a family dinner, and over Zoom, the Apples talk about their fears and hopes, who they are, what has been lost, and where they now belong in a world that keeps becoming more and more uncertain.

"For the past decade, the Apples, the Gabriels, and the Michaels have given an intimate glimpse into families talking, reacting and questioning the world we live in now. I'm proud to be reunited again with the cast of the Apple Family plays to be able to share another Zoom play, written in this time of global crisis," said Playwright and Director Richard Nelson. "The last Zoom play was a fundraiser for The Public Theater which has nurtured and produced so much of my work, and for this play, the cast wanted to support The Actors Fund since so many in our performing arts and entertainment community are out of work due to the pandemic. We will be producing AND SO WE COME FORTH independently and on our own YouTube Channel this time, and I hope viewers who are missing theater will welcome the Apples back into their homes."

AND SO WE COME FORTH features Stephen Kunken (Tim), Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard) who will be performing from their homes. (Running time is approximately 70 minutes.)

The first Zoom Play, What Do We Need to Talk About?, can still be viewed until June 28, 2020 here. Nelson's four original Apple Family Plays and The Gabriels trilogy are available to stream for free to the New York Metro area on THIRTEEN's Theater Close-Up website: thirteen.org/theatercloseup.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

