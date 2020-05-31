VIDEO: Watch Ramin Karimloo, Liz Callaway, Louise Dearman, and More on KINGS OF BROADWAY 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The online concert, KINGS OF BROADWAY 2020, was held today, May 31st. The concert celebrated the music of the legendary Broadway composers Jule Styne, Jerry Herman & Stephen Sondheim.

The evening featured a cross section of music penned by these three Broadway legends, and was performed by a starry line-up of artists.

The evening featured musical performances from: Liz Callaway, Michael Colbourne, Deborah Crowe, Jordan Lee Davies, Louise Dearman, Janie Dee, Fra Fee, Rob Houchen, Damian Humbley, Ramin Karimloo, Claudia Kariuki, Emma Kingston, L Morgan Lee, Rebecca Lock, Nadim Naaman, Anna O'Byrne, Fiona O'Carroll, Jamie Parker, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Lucy Schaufer, Celinde Schoenmaker, Caroline Sheen, Samantha Spiro, Laura Tebbutt, Michael Xavier & Alex Young.

The evening featured musical direction from Alex Parker, it will be mixed by Jack Blume, edited by Ben Hewis and had additional mixing and editing support from Martin Higgins.

Watch the full presentation below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You