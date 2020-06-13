VIDEO: Watch Patrick Page & More in MACBETH on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) for Plays In The House: MACBETH: By William Shakespeare. Starring Donna Bullock, Rachel Crowl, Sherman Howard, Ty Jones, Linda Kenyon, Patrick Page, Gary Sloan, Owen Sloan, David Yelland and Hannah Yelland with host Andre De Shields. Directed by Gary Sloan.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
