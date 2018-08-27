VIDEO: Watch Nikki Blonsky and Blair St. Clair Prep For DragCon NYC

With a month to go before the biggest Drag convention hits NYC, excitement is building for both Broadway star Nikki Blonsky and Broadway Queen Blair St. Clair. The duo hoped on FaceTime to chat through their "Morning Makeover" panel where Blair will make Nikki's dream come true by giving her a drag makeover. We do declare, this is gonna be a MOMENT. For your coverage consideration, see below for the video.

About DragCon NYC

Presented by RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul's DragCon NYC returns for its second year at the Javits Center. The convention will take place over a three-day period beginning Friday, September 28th - Sunday, September 30th. Tickets are now available at RuPaulsDragCon.com.

The three-day convention is the world's largest and fiercest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag, and will feature vendors, exhibitors, panel and Q&A sessions, plus appearances from drag stars - including queens from the Emmy award winning series "RuPaul's Drag Race" Trixie Mattel, Katya Zamolodchikova, Blair St. Clair, Bebe Zahara Benet, Aja, Detox, Eureka, Kim Chi, Miz Cracker, The Vixen, season 10 winner Aquaria - with more to be announced! Additional talent will include "Younger" star Nico Tortorella and "Hairspray" lead Nikki Blonsky, with many more names to come. And for the first time in DragCon herstory, RuPaul will be out on the floor, interacting with fans via RuPaul Panels and Runway Events.

