VIDEO: Watch National Theatre At Home's THE MADNESS OF GEORGE III- Live Today!
Alan Bennett's epic multi award winning drama The Madness of George III, will be streamed today, June 11 (2pm EDT), as part of National Theatre at Home. The 2018 broadcast from Nottingham Playhouse marked the first collaboration between the two organisations, and is the first production from outside of London to be streamed as part of The National Theatre at Home series. The production will be available to watch on demand for seven days. More productions for National Theatre at Home will be announced at a later date.
Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's Artistic Director Adam Penford, the cast includes Olivier award-winners Mark Gatiss (Dracula, The League of Gentlemen, Doctor Who) and Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey, Upstairs Downstairs, After the Dance), alongside Debra Gillett (Call the Midwife, Doctor Who). It's 1788 and George III is one of the most powerful men in the world, but his behaviour is becoming increasingly erratic as his mind unravels at a dramatic pace. As the Queen and Prime Minister attempt to hide the king's illness, ambitious politicians and a scheming prince begin a power struggle, endangering the stability of the crown.
The Madness of George III was first performed at The National Theatre in 1991 before being turned into an Oscar and BAFTA winning film in 1994.
National Theatre at Home is available for free but should viewers wish to make a donation to support The National Theatre, the company has launched a public appeal on our home page: nationaltheatre.org.uk.
Money donated via YouTube for The Madness of George III will be shared with Nottingham Playhouse's Curtain Up Appeal: nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk
Donations
Arts Orgs
