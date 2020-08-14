Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
VIDEO: Watch Max von Essen Takeover Our Instagram!
Max von Essen took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story on Thursday, August 13!
Max von Essen took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story on Thursday, August 13. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights to get a peek inside his day leading up to his Radio Free Birdland Concert!
Tony nominated leading man, Max von Essen, embraces his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook in this Birdland Theater solo show.
BUY ON DEMAND
Max's concert work has brought him all across the country and Canada, including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and a recent sold-out solo run at the famed Birdland Jazz Club in New York City. Recordings include An American in Paris (earning Max a Grammy nomination), Evita, Death Takes a Holiday, Finian's Rainbow, Love Songs of Andrew Lloyd Weber, Broadway by the Year: 1928, Broadway Unplugged and his debut solo album, Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard, now available on iTunes. @maxizpad.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
COME FROM AWAY Creators on Film Adaptation- 'We've Turned in a Draft'
The Broadway community may be experiencing some downtime, but Come From Away creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein are staying busy. In a recent inter...
Actors' Equity Applauds Walt Disney World's New On-Site Virus Testing Center; Equity Performers to Return to Work
Actors' Equity Association released a statement regarding reports that Walt Disney World has agreed to provide space for an on-site center for COVID t...
Casting Now Open for STICKS AND STONES, A Virtual Musical Concert Benefiting Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation
Casting is now open for a virtual concert of STICKS & STONES, a new sung-through musical concert benefiting Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation....
Andrew Lloyd Webber to be Vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 Trial
Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed via Twitter, that he is going to be vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial....