VIDEO: Watch Matthew Morrison Perform from Disney Dreamin' for Kids Music Day
Kids Music Day will be celebrated on Friday, October 2.
Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison serves as an official ambassador for the 5th Annual Kids Music Day, celebrated on Friday, October 2. To support the celebration of the music holiday, Matthew performs four songs off of his latest studio album, Disney Dreamin'. Grammy, Tony, and Emmy nominated star Vanessa Williams, and Grammy award winning artist and actor Jack Black also serve as Kids Music Day ambassadors, and are featured giving personal testimonials on the importance of music access.
Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with over 1,000 music schools, music stores and other music organizations around the world to hold special events that benefit and celebrate kids playing music. The goal is to highlight the importance of including music in children's education. Events held by participating locations include open houses, instrument petting zoos, free music lessons, student music performances, community/family jams, instrument donation drives, kids open mics and more.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, virtual events and promotions for Kids Music Day will include live-streamed performances, free online lessons, virtual instrument petting zoos (think musical Show & Tell), online instrument clinics and Kids Music Day sales on select instruments, accessories and lesson programs.
For more information on Kids Music Day, please visit www.keepmusicalive.org
