VIDEO: Watch Marina Pires Sing 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Tilted Keyboard Studios has just released a cinematic performance of "Still Hurting" from the hit movie musical The Last Five Years. With the New York City skyline as the backdrop, Marina Pires puts on a masterfully haunting performance as Cathy, a struggling actress dealing with crippling heartbreak. Tilted Keyboard has partnered with OutaLine Productions on a new take for virtual performances. This project uses an outside-the-box cinematic style that, along with the majestic setting of the video, takes viewers into the traumatic agony that Pires portrays. During this Valentine's Day season, this project serves as a staunch reminder that not everyone is experiencing teddy bears and chocolates. Watch the full video below!

Over the last year, Marc Sokolson and Jarod Glou with Tilted Keyboard Studios have released a number of musical theatre covers. Most recently, they released "Wait For Me" a cover from the hit musical Hadestown. This project included over 200 performers, musicians, and frontline workers from across the world to help raise money for The Actors Fund. They continue to release content with their work with this new production that will release at 6 PM EST on YouTube, and 12 AM EST on all music streaming services.

With the rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, producing in-person theater is still extremely difficult. TKS has decided to go a different route to allow performers and instrumentalists to be able to showcase their talents during this tough time. In addition to Pires, the song features brilliant instrumentals that help the video come to life including Matt

Patton on guitar, Sachio Nang on bass, James Teal on violin, Katie Chambers on cello, and Tilted Keyboard's own Marc Sokolson on piano.

OutaLine Productions started as a group of artists who were tired of waiting for permission to create and perform fulfilling work. Years later the team continues to produce original, compelling short films and music videos with the goal always to create opportunities and showcase their creative community. For more information, please visit www.outalineproductions.com.

Tilted Keyboard Studios (TKS) is a production company that focuses on re-imagination in both musical theatre and music production. TKS's work focuses on two main aspects. First off, whether it's writing shows, songs, or librettos, we work diligently to ensure our own imaginative work is both unique and exciting. We also re-conceive others' works to put our own special spin, including re-orchestration, new lyrics, and altering to perform works in a different style than originally intended. As a company that launched during the COVID-19 Pandemic, TKS focuses on bending the norms of typical productions, and has focused on inclusivity and giving those who need a creative outlet a way to express themselves and their talents.. For more information, please visit www.tiltedkeyboard.com.