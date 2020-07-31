VIDEO: Watch Mandy Patinkin Happily Delete His Wife's 38,000 Unread Emails- 'Nothing Gets Me More Excited'
Sound boring? Not to Mandy!
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody are at it again! This time the stage and screen star is taking a deep dive into Kathryn's 38,000 unread emails.
"Nothing gets me more excited than hitting one and it's like one thousand three hundred," he says.
Deleting Emails pic.twitter.com/burvpZIFAs- Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) July 31, 2020
Mandy has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theatre, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award® for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.
Mandy's newest feature film is Before You Know It. Other feature films include Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody's Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, and Maxie. On television, Mandy won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series, "Chicago Hope," and starred in the CBS series "Criminal Minds" and in the Showtime Original Series "Dead Like Me." Currently, he can be seen in the Award-winning Showtime Original Series "Homeland" as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.
