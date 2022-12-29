VIDEO: Watch London's NEWSIES Cast Perform 'Seize the Day' at the ROYAL VARIETY SHOW

The London cast of Disney's Newsies appeared on the Royal Variety Show to perform "Seize the Day."

The cast of Newsies includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Moya Angela, Lindsay Atherton, Samuel Bailey, Imogen Bailey, Bronté Barbé, Josh Barnett, Cameron Blakely, Jack Bromage, Bobbie Chambers, Alex Christian, Arcangelo Ciulla, George Crawford, Ross Dawes, Joshua Denyer, Ross Dorrington, Matthew Duckett, Kamilla Fernandes, Jacob Fisher, Jamie Golding, Damon Gould, Zack Guest, Jordan Isaac, Alex James-Hatton, Clarice Julianda, Barry Keenan, Ryan Kopel, Sion Lloyd, George Michaelides, Mukeni Nel, Joshua Nkemdilim, Mark Samaras, Bradley Trevethan, Matt Trevorrow and Lillie-Pearl Wildman.

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, this Broadway favourite opened in 2012, winning Tony awards for Best Original Score and Best Choreography and landing a filmed version on Disney Plus.

Newsies is an uplifting tale of a defining moment in American history - the Newsboys strike of 1899 against Joseph Pulitzer and other publishers who tried to take more than their fair share of the young workers' earnings, and Manhattan newsboy Jack Kelly, who formed his own union.

Watch the performance here:



