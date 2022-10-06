Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell & More in the CAUSEWAY Film Trailer

“Causeway” will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for "Causeway," which will be released in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on November 4.

In "Causeway," the new drama directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned to the States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion.

It's a painful and slow recovery as she relearns to walk and re-trains her memory, aided by a chatty but tender caretaker, played by Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell (The Music Man, The Humans). But when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more aching and formative than those she had in service: a reckoning with her childhood.

Staying with her mother, played by Tony nominee Linda Emond (Cabaret, Death of a Salesman), with whom she shares a tense relationship, all Lynsey wants to do is return to her work as an engineer. Her doctor, played by Stephen McKinley Henderson (Between Riverside and Crazy, A Doll's House Part 2), is wary, and so in the meantime, she gets a job cleaning pools.

When her truck breaks down she meets James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry), who works at the auto repair shop and offers her a ride home. Slowly they start to rely on each other for company and solace. James, it turns out, is also suppressing his own past trauma.

These two damaged souls' budding friendship forms the center and the heart of Neugebauer's debut feature-a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward.

"Causeway" is directed by Lila Neugebauer (Broadway's "The Waverly Gallery") and written by Ottessa Moshfegh & Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence ("Don't Look Up," "Silver Linings Playbook," "American Hustle") and Brian Tyree Henry ("Lobby Hero," "The Book of Mormon").

The film is produced by Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi. Neugebauer, Jacob Jaffke, Sophia Lin, Patricia Clarkson, Kirk Michael Fellows and Christopher J. Surgent serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

Watch the new trailer here:

