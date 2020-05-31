VIDEO: Watch Lilla Crawford & More in SPACE GIRL on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House Teen Edition: SPACE GIRL: By Mora Harris. Starring Anika Braganza, Lilla Crawford, Zoe Donovan, Ashley Figueroa, Micah Lawrence, Storm Lever and Casey Likes. Q&A with the playwright after!
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
