VIDEO: Watch Lena Hall Takeover Our Instagram!

Lena Hall's Obsessed: Prince virtual concert premieres tonight, September 23!

Lena Hall took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 22. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights to get a peek inside her day-to-day life before her upcoming Obsessed: Prince concert!

Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back for its second installment. This time, she's bringing the concerts straight to your living room and you get to choose each artist. "Obsessed 2020" is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. This month is the music of Prince, premiering live on BroadwayWorld Events on Wednesday, September 23 at 8pm ET.

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in Becks (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's Girls, Amazon Prime's Good Girls Revolt, and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's many solo musical revues played sold-out shows at the Legendary Café Carlyle and 54 Below and received rave reviews. Hall's 2018 passion project, Obsessed, paid tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases that were accompanied by 54 music videos and a live concert tour. Hall stars as Miss Audrey in TNT's hit drama series Snowpiercer opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs

