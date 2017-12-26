VIDEO: Watch Keala Settle's Emotional First Performance of 'This is Me'

Keala Settle is blasting the world away with her incredible performance in The Greatest Showman. In this behind the scenes footage, get a look at one of her first shared performances of the showstopping number "This is Me."

The uplifting song was praised on Oprah's Favorite Things List 2017 ("'This Is Me' should be everyone's theme song") in addition to receiving a nomination for Best Original Song - Motion Picture at the 75th annual Golden Globes.

The 20th Century FOX musical film, which hit theaters this past Wednesday, received three total Golden Globe nominations, also including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by and Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Hugh Jackman).

STREAM THE GREATEST SHOWMAN: https://Atlantic.lnk.to/TheGreatestShowman

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman is directed by exciting new filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs by Oscar and Tony® Award winning and GRAMMY®-nominated duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Related Articles