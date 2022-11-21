Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beauty and the Beast Live
VIDEO: Watch Joshua Henry, Shania Twain & More in BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Preview

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+. 

Nov. 21, 2022  

ABC has released a first look at Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier, and Rita Moreno in the upcoming Beauty & the Beast 30th Anniversary live action and animated hybrid special.

Watch the new video preview, which features a sneak peek at Shania Twain singing the title song, now!

The special will feature the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

H.E.R. will star as Belle with Josh Groban as The Beast. The all-star cast full of award-winning and beloved actors and musicians also includes Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.

ABC previously released the poster for the special here and first look videos of H.E.R. and Josh Groban singing the title song here.

Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct, taking viewers on a memorable, magical journey through the classic enchanted tale.

Watch the new preview here:




